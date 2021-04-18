Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 9,841 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,540,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTTR opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

