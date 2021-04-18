Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000.

SLY opened at $95.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

