Welch & Forbes LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

