Welch & Forbes LLC Has $375,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

