Welch & Forbes LLC Has $664,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,235,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

