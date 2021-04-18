Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $224.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

