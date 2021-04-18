Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 5,122 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,122 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 446.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Suncor Energy by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $20.89 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

