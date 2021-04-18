Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 513 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $238.69 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

