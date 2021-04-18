Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 60 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $103,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $270.31 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

