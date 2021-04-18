Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 770 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 626,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,183,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 526,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after acquiring an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 329,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

CVGW opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -102.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $187,290.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

