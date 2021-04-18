Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after buying an additional 33,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $406.88 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $396.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $373.38.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.