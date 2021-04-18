Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2,687.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007,727 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $40,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $42.26.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

