Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 537 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $120.81.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

