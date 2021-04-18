Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $43.72 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $43,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 831,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,174. The company has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

