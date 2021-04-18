Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.23.

Shares of ATVI opened at $96.48 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

