White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Update

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,164.11. 12,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,061. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,160.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1,031.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $24.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

In other news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total transaction of $1,699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

