WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce $419.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $409.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.18 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $255.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 489.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 111,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 200.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,245,000 after acquiring an additional 729,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,086. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $29.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 180.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.