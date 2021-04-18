Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 64,477 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,505 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $261,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.00. 4,704,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,543,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

