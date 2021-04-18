Windward Capital Management Co. CA Has $32.16 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 3.2% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,363,130 shares of company stock worth $250,457,795. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $187.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,448,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a PE ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

