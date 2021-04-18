Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,418,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,438,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.41. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

