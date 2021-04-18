Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 267 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,785,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.81. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

