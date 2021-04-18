Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 305 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.40. 3,120,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,757. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.89 and its 200-day moving average is $129.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

