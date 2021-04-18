Wolfe Research Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

Wolfe Research reissued their underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.06.

GD opened at $184.47 on Wednesday. General Dynamics has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $186.00. The company has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

