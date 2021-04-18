Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Reduced by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workday by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Workday by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $256.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.08 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director Christa Davies sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $19,937,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,792 shares of company stock worth $101,371,015. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

