Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.37 Million

Brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will announce sales of $100.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.51 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Workiva reported sales of $85.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $410.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.01 million to $410.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $475.20 million, with estimates ranging from $465.05 million to $489.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $93.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413 over the last ninety days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Workiva by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.47. The stock had a trading volume of 271,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,109. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. Workiva has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

