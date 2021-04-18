WOWswap (WOW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.67 Million

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $32.89 or 0.00059044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $8.52 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00065907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.40 or 0.00277140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00710403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,594.29 or 0.99791960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.23 or 0.00838679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,016 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

