xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.65 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. xBTC has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $4,393.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00278239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.09 or 0.00727455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,550.58 or 0.99756591 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.00849413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi. xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital.

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.