Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.59.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $187.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

