Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,538 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

