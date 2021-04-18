Xcel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $504,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.58.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM opened at $135.05 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.13 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

