Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,384 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 61.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,384 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $964,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LUV opened at $62.39 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.