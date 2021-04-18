Xend Finance (XEND) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.80 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $18.22 million and $2.80 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00279007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004341 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.54 or 0.00725157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,087.75 or 1.00347425 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $481.21 or 0.00845857 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.