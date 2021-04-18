Xiotri Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Xiotri has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Xiotri coin can currently be purchased for about $349.86 or 0.00632266 BTC on major exchanges. Xiotri has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $12,648.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00067101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.83 or 0.00675580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00087931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00038272 BTC.

Xiotri Profile

Xiotri is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. The official website for Xiotri is xiotri.finance. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xiotri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

