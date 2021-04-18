Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $161,356.14 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

YUM stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $118.97.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,437,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.