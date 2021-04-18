Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) will post sales of $950,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $660,000.00. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $4.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.35 million, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

