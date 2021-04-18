Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.92 Million

Analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to report $724.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $714.80 million and the highest is $741.40 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $701.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

LECO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.76. 258,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LECO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,602,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

