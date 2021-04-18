Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Metacrine’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Metacrine will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.27) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Metacrine.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Metacrine in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metacrine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Metacrine stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.45. 119,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,674. Metacrine has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 27.04, a quick ratio of 27.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It is developing MET409, a therapy that is in a Phase Ib proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients; and MET642, a candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients.

