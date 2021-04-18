Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARPO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ARPO stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARPO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.