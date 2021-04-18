Zacks: Analysts Expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce $2.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 million to $3.96 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $7.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $9.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.57 million, with estimates ranging from $6.54 million to $34.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Biomerica stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 101,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,885. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of -0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other Foreign.

