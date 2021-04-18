Zacks: Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $195.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $195.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the highest is $195.76 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $222.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $854.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.50 million to $867.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $931.39 million, with estimates ranging from $902.60 million to $952.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HURN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HURN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 77,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,505. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

