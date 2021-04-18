Zacks: Analysts Expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landstar System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.65. Landstar System posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after acquiring an additional 195,790 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landstar System by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.77. 196,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.70 and its 200 day moving average is $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $94.12 and a fifty-two week high of $179.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

