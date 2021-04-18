Zacks: Analysts Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.06). NextDecade posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextDecade.

NEXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NEXT stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares in the last quarter. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 492,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

