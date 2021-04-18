Zacks: Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.13 Million

Brokerages expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce sales of $450.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $444.80 million and the highest is $459.30 million. Premier posted sales of $334.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PINC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Premier has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Premier by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

