Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In related news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.38. 1,341,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $68.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.