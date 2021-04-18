Zacks: Analysts Expect UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Billion

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce sales of $68.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.17 billion to $70.55 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $62.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $302.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after purchasing an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,397,896,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.01. 4,532,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.36. The firm has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

