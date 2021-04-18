Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). Eyenovia posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eyenovia.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eyenovia by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Eyenovia by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.