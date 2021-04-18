Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.10). Plug Power posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.73.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $75.49.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

