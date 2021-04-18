Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Equities analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.70. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 118.6% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in United Community Banks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,804,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. United Community Banks has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.