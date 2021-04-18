Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX opened at $86.56 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.