Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.88 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baxter International.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX opened at $86.56 on Friday. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $95.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baxter International (BAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.