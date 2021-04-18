Zacks: Brokerages Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.56 Million

Brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post $29.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.00 million and the lowest is $27.20 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $32.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $128.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.48 million to $137.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $143.09 million, with estimates ranging from $132.25 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. 209,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,605. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.67 million, a PE ratio of -793.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.